Gratus Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.9% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,718 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a PE ratio of 555.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.73.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

