Gratus Capital LLC Sells 378 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.