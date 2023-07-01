Gratus Capital LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

