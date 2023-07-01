Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after buying an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after buying an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

