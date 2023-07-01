Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.10 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBX. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 76,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading

