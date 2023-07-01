Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,325. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.50%.

