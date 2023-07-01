Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Update

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the May 31st total of 1,736,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of GTWCF opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $1.63.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

