Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $488,413.79

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $488,413.79 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,579.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.84 or 0.00349374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.44 or 0.00926881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00539856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00066728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00163749 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

