Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $488,421.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,597.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00344430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.98 or 0.00947717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00546625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00069135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

