Grin Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $495,769.72 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,473.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00348531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00956208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.75 or 0.00553750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00070241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00161682 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

