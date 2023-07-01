Gunma Bank Ltd. Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,125 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

