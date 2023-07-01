Gunma Bank Ltd. Invests $3.84 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

