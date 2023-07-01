Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 12th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 65.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

HASI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $46.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 141,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.