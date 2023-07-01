Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance
HCDIZ remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Harbor Custom Development Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Custom Development
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.