Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

HCDIZ remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Featured Stories

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

