Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0128

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $171.72 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,951,064,381 coins and its circulating supply is 13,380,089,381 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.

The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.

Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization.

Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

