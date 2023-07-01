Head-To-Head Comparison: Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) versus Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF)

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) and Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Eurocash shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Village Super Market shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Eurocash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 2.20% 11.90% 4.87% Eurocash N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.06 billion 0.16 $26.83 million $3.23 7.07 Eurocash N/A N/A N/A $1.32 1.30

This table compares Village Super Market and Eurocash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Eurocash. Eurocash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Village Super Market, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Super Market and Eurocash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Eurocash 0 1 0 0 2.00

Eurocash has a consensus target price of $13.10, indicating a potential upside of 666.08%. Given Eurocash’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eurocash is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Eurocash on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

About Eurocash

Eurocash S.A. engages in the wholesale distribution of food and other fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores, restaurants, gas stations, hotel and café chains, and catering outlets. It operates a network of Cash & Carry warehouses; Delikatesy Centrum network supermarkets; Inmedio; and franchise and partner stores of Eurocash distribution. Eurocash S.A. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Komorniki, Poland.

