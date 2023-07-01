Head to Head Review: Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (FMFG) vs. Its Rivals

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Free Report) is one of 274 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Farmers and Merchants Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers and Merchants Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Competitors 1054 2961 2883 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 339.06%. Given Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A 19.02 Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Competitors $2.45 billion $676.46 million 268.16

This table compares Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Farmers and Merchants Bancshares. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers and Merchants Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Competitors 35.66% 9.66% 0.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares rivals beat Farmers and Merchants Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements. The company also provides credit for residential mortgages, including federal housing administration and veterans affairs loans; construction loans; home equity lines; personal installment loans; and other consumer financing, as well as finances commerce and industry by providing credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community. In addition, it offers commercial lending, which includes commercial mortgages, land acquisition and development loans, lines of credit, accounts receivable financing, and term loans for fixed asset purchases, as well as loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture. Further, the company provides automated teller machine, internet, mobile banking, and automated telephone services, as well as debit and credit cards. It serves customers through its office located in Upperco, Maryland; branches located in Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Owings Mills, Eldersburg, and Westminster, Maryland; and a satellite branch located in Westminster, Maryland. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Hampstead, Maryland.

