Head to Head Review: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) vs. MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Resources Connection and MoneyGram International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67 MoneyGram International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Resources Connection presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

This table compares Resources Connection and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18% MoneyGram International 2.54% -22.97% 0.87%

Volatility & Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and MoneyGram International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.66 $67.18 million $1.86 8.45 MoneyGram International $1.31 billion 0.82 $34.20 million $0.34 32.32

Resources Connection has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MoneyGram International. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection



Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About MoneyGram International



MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services. The FPP segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

