Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 31st total of 251,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of HLOSF stock remained flat at 14.55 during midday trading on Friday. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 14.55 and a 12-month high of 14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 14.55 and its 200 day moving average is 14.55.

Get Healios K.K. alerts:

About Healios K.K.

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Healios K.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healios K.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.