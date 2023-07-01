Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital cut Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $26,623,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,204,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,959 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

