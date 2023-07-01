Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.