Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 101.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

MDT opened at $88.10 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.