Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $49.97 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

