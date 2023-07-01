Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $8.40 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FNDF stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

