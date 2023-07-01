Hengehold Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $382.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.36. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $387.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

