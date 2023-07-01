Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 137,426 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0581 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.