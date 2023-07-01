Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.62 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

