Hengehold Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.