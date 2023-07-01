Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,611 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Hess worth $27,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,674. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

