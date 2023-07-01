Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,789 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after buying an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Hexcel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,132,000 after buying an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Hexcel Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

