HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average of $199.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.