Hive Price Tops $0.33 (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Hive has a total market cap of $165.34 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 504,306,585 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

