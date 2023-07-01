Horizen Price Hits $8.03 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $111.23 million and $26.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $8.03 or 0.00026224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00111988 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00051188 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,855,075 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

