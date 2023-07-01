Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,548 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

