Horizon Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $282.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $283.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.