Horizon Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 11.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

