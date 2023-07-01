Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 245 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

CMBS opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

