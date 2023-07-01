Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 4,364 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

