Horizon Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 575,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 82,677 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,317,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 192,311 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 92,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 68,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 32,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

