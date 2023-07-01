Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $327.42

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $327.42 and last traded at $327.27, with a volume of 258856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $321.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day moving average of $256.20.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

