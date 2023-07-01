IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the May 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:IMCC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 12,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 203.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. Research analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC grew its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

