Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Trading Up 19.4%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Free Report) shares rose 19.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is based in Winter Park, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.