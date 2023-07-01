Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.25

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and traded as high as $40.41. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 11,384 shares changing hands.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83.

About Infineon Technologies

(Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.