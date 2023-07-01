Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.43) price target on the stock.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFPJF opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Informa has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

