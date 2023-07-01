Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$17.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INGXF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Innergex Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.47 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

