Insider Buying: Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM) Insider Purchases A$24,500.00 in Stock

Advance Metals Limited (ASX:AVM – Free Report) insider Geoffrey Hill purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$24,500.00 ($16,333.33).
Advance Metals Company Profile
Advance Metals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds interest in the Anderson Creek gold project covering an area of 496 acres which consists of 24 claims located in Idaho; and the Garnet Creek copper project that consists of 2527 hectares located in Idaho.
