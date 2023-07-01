Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,043.14 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,649,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,486.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joint alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $64,150.72.

Joint Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Joint in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Joint by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 189,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Free Report)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.