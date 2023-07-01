Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,245,677.73 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $4,245,677.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,478,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,806,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $13,828,582.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $800,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC opened at $4.40 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after buying an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 273,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

