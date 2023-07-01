Insider Selling: Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL) Insider Sells 1,763,000 Shares of Stock

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL – Free Report) insider Ross Warner sold 1,763,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$38,786.00 ($25,857.33).
Ross Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Ross Warner sold 306,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$7,038.00 ($4,692.00).
- On Friday, June 2nd, Ross Warner sold 1,152,752 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$28,818.80 ($19,212.53).
- On Friday, May 26th, Ross Warner sold 1,550,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$41,850.00 ($27,900.00).
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Ross Warner sold 624,000 shares of Blue Star Helium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$16,848.00 ($11,232.00).
