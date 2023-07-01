Insider Selling: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Sells £102,055.90 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.40), for a total transaction of £102,055.90 ($129,759.57).
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance
LON:LIO opened at GBX 716 ($9.10) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 692 ($8.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,173.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 790.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 999.95.
Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a GBX 50 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is 11,803.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
